Spotlight on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support. A general election last Saturday was supposed to provide stability after political turmoil led to three prime ministers since 2018. Instead, it produced no outright winner, leaving the nation with a leadership crisis. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Alliance of Hope topped the polls with 83 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Malay-centric National Alliance won 72 seats.
Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has met lawmakers and will consult other state rulers in a search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Police say they tightened security as social media posts warned of racial troubles if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s multiethnic alliance becomes the next government. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to demonize Anwar’s Chinese-dominated ally. Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar and threw their support behind Anwar’s rival.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. The recommendations in the report, compiled by 10 independent experts and submitted to Kishida on Tuesday, said Japan needs to strengthen its economy to pay for military spending, while reinforcing the arms industry and research and development of dual-use cutting edge technology. Kishida earlier this year pledged to drastically reinforce Japan’s military capability and spending in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67
ROME (AP) — Leaders of Italy’s League party say one of the movement’s longtime leaders and a three-time Cabinet minister, Roberto Maroni, has died. State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m. Tuesday after a long illness. He was 67. Maroni was a longtime associate of League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern, secessionist movement into the national political force that today is a key coalition ally in the government of Premier Giorgia Meloni. He served as interior minister in Berlusconi’s 1994-1995 government, labor minister in his second government in 2001 and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011.
Germany to wind down Mali military mission by mid-2024
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it plans to wind down the country’s participation in a U.N. military mission in Mali by the middle of 2024. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said Tuesday that the government will propose to parliament granting a final one-year extension to the mission in Mali in May. He said the idea is to take account of elections in Mali that are expected in February 2024. German military missions overseas require a mandate from parliament, which is typically granted on an annual basis. The German decision follows repeated tensions between Mali’s leadership and the international community. Britain said last week that it would withdraw its troops, but didn’t give a timeline.
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament has passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. Australia needs to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market, and Britain has had to forge new bilateral trade relations since it left the European Union. The bills easily passed the House of Representatives on Monday and the Senate made them law on Tuesday. The deals need to be ratified by the respective British and Indian parliaments before they take effect. Neither nation has yet done that. The deals would come into force 30 days after countries have advised each other in writing that the supporting legislation has been passed by their parliaments.
Russia, Cuba leaders meet in Moscow, honor rebel icon Castro
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow. The two unveiled a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations. Putin’s speech Tuesday underscored Castro’s history of defying U.S. power and drew parallels with restrictions imposed on Russia after its troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Cuban president began his foreign trip last Wednesday in Algeria, where he negotiated support for the Cuban energy sector. He is set to travel on to Turkey and China. Energy is a priority for Cuba as the island battles shortages of food, medicines and fuel. Hours-long daily blackouts have occurred in Cuba’s largest cities, sparking protests.
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status
GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is outlawed in his home country. The Court of Justice said Tuesday that the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him to such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity.”
UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he’s not only trying to renew the truce that expired last month but also to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels. He says “discussions are making progress and they are ongoing.” The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory. The staff members of Apple Daily were arrested last year during a crackdown on dissent after Beijing imposed the security law in 2020. They admitted that they had conspired with the newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai to call for an imposition of sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China. Police took away hard drives and laptops as evidence in a raid at Apple Daily’s offices in June 2021, sending shockwaves across the city’s media. The arrests and freezing of assets led it to cease its operations.
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia’s shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of the capital, Jakarta in the country’s most densely populated province of West Java. A number of people are still missing. While the magnitude would typically be expected to cause light damage to buildings and other structures, experts say proximity to fault lines, the shallowness of the quake and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all contributed to the damage and the death toll.
Nigeria drills for oil in new field as theft erodes earnings
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has begun drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation’s finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity. President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani oil field on Tuesday. Buhari said he’s “pleased” with the discovery, adding that the project has attracted a $3 billion investment. Crude oil has been critical in expanding infrastructure in the West African nation, accounting for 41% of the total federal government revenue in 2021. Nigeria’s state petroleum minister says the start of the drilling “marks yet another significant milestone in our collective quest as a nation to ensure energy security and access” for Nigeria’s citizens.
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd...
