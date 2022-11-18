ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm but said Tuesday they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who is also a Chinese citizen was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. Next-of-kin notification was still pending “because of a significant language barrier,” police said. Authorities have a suspect in mind, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is withholding the name for now to avoid endangering others.
