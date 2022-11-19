Frankfort, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort.
The Glenbard West High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way East High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
Glenbard West High School
Lincoln-Way East High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
2022 IHSA 8A Football Semifinal
The Mount Carmel High School - Chicago football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
St. Rita High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSA 7A Football Semifinal
