Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort.

The Glenbard West High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way East High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.

Glenbard West High School
Lincoln-Way East High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
2022 IHSA 8A Football Semifinal

The Mount Carmel High School - Chicago football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
St. Rita High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSA 7A Football Semifinal

