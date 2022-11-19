ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bridgewater.

The Holliston High School football team will have a game with Duxbury High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.

Holliston High School
Duxbury High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Catholic Memorial School football team will have a game with Milford High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Catholic Memorial School
Milford High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MIAA Football Playoffs

