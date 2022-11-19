Read full article on original website
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WGME
'Climate reparations': US agrees to pay poor countries for damage caused by global warming
WASHINGTON (TND) — For the first time, rich countries have agreed to pay poorer countries for climate damage and America has agreed to help pick up the tab. The White House is already seeing some pushback for the tentative deal that would create what some are calling "climate reparations."
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
WGME
Eric Brakey wins Maine Senate race after recount
A former candidate for U.S. Senate will be a senator in the Maine State Legislature. After a recount on Monday, Republican Eric Brakey won the Auburn-area state Senate race over Democrat Bettyann Sheats. Brakey had just over 9,000 votes and Sheats had just under 9,000. Another recount will get underway...
