Man pleads to lesser murder charge for 50 years

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — One of three suspects in a robbery attempt turned capital murder case takes a plea for the lesser charge of murder. Tyrone Smith today, Nov. 18 2022, pleaded for a 50 year prison sentence for the 2019 murder of Eddie Donte Hill.

Smith

His trial had been set for December 5, 2022. Smith had filed almost 20 pro se motions in his case, arguing among other things, the district attorney called a grand jury for the sole purpose of returning an indictment against him merely to gain a tactical advantage.

The cases against the other defendants, Autumn Cummings and Anthony Beamon, are pending.

The three were charged with capital murder with intent to burglarize for drugs and money at an apartment on Warford Street.

According to their warrants, on Oct. 26, 2019, police arrived at an apartment and found a woman doing chest compressions on Hill, who had been shot in the head. Hill was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman told police that robbers kicked in the door of the apartment and a single gunshot was fired.

According to a source, Smith drove the car and kicked in the door. Hill confronted Smith, and Smith shot Hill in the head. Then Smith ran out to the car and said “I shot him” and left with and an unnamed witness and Beamon ran away on foot.

Eddie Donte Hill, 41, was raised in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1994. In June 2000, Hill’s father, Eddie Barry was murdered. Hill also suffered gunshot wounds during that robbery.

