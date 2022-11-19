ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Dinwiddie, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Hanover High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.

Hanover High School
Dinwiddie High School
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
2022 VHSL Football Playoffs

thecollegianur.com

Spiders headed to FCS playoffs after six year absence

The University of Richmond football team will return to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 2016. Despite losing the CAA championship against the College of William & Mary on Nov. 19 — which would have given the team an automatic playoff bid — UR was selected as a non-seeded team alongside 23 other schools to compete in the tournament.
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

33 Perfect Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

It’s a city that embraces its history, celebrates its diversity, and revels in its culture. It’s the perfect place to visit if you want a taste of real Virginia; with museums and galleries packed full of history, traditional Virginian food with a twist, and the great outdoors right on your porch!
RICHMOND, VA
luxury-houses.net

New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M

The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

John Randolph Medical Center name to change

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022. According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.
HOPEWELL, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
High School Football PRO

