BLAC Fridays Playlist: Shop Till You Drop

There’s lot of conversation around this time of year around giving and gifting and yes shopping. It’s the American way to spend to show people that we love and appreciate them. Honestly; I’m not big on shopping, I’m big on seeing black businesses thrive and I love being the person in the crowd to say, ‘Hey did you know a black company makes that?’

“Elected to be the villain and certified a menace Holdin’ it down since I paroled up outta prison You heard about me, you just didn’t know it was me All the treacherous, evil deeds of the D you never see.” ~ TRICK TRICK

We are going to be that connection for you Detroit; when you want to know what Black brand sells the product that you’re looking for; you’ll find it here in the pages of BLAC. Looking for a black-owned breakfast spot? Need a black-owned nail salon ? Want to give yourself a day at the black-own spa ? Looking to buy a piece of black-owned luggage for a trip? Or want to know what time it is from your black-owned watch brand? Perhaps you’re looking to invest in a black-owned cannabis company ? Or workout in a black-owned gym ?

We want to especially patronize the artist represented in our new BLAC Artist series identifying local artists with work to purchase. As always, we’re including a BLAC Happy Hour Cocktail and Cooking with Que recipe everyday to keep you right and tight.

Whether shopping from home or in them Detroit streets; hit this week’s BLAC Playlist to keep your mind on spending.

Until next week;

We all we got; we all we got.

Darralynn and Team BLAC

