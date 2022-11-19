ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPS superintendent details new security measures in wake of deadly Ingraham High School shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
In a letter to students’ families on Thursday, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones highlighted some of the district’s new safety and security measures in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School.

“Our work to ensure school buildings have updated security systems, entryways, and door locks continues,” Jones said. “We have installed new inside locks on more than 4,000 classroom doors across the district. We are currently working to add intercoms and cameras at school entryways.”

Jones said district staff monitors alarms and responds to suspicious activity 24 hours a day.

“They quickly respond and coordinate with community emergency responders when an incident occurs,” Jones said. “The security team facilitates school drills with first responders. Preparedness training provided by Safety and Security includes verbal de-escalation, conflict management, and critical incident management.”

The letter also says that the district’s Coordinated School Health team provides support to staff, students and families immediately after “critical incidents.”

All schools in the district follow a safety plan that is developed in coordination with the SPS Safety and Security team, which meets with the Seattle Police Department regularly to strategize ways to reduce crime in and around schools.

“Our security team monitors trends related to school safety and security, working with our local community emergency responders to help prevent or mitigate incidents,” Jones said.

Jones said he plans to introduce three actions as part of a district-wide safety initiative:

  • Complete a district-wide safety and security assessment.
  • Establish a Community Action Team to help SPS determine immediate steps to improve school safety.
  • Launch a child well-being council that will be led by nurses, pediatricians, psychologists, and others who have expertise in supporting mental health and social-emotional needs.

