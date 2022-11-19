Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
Cold front arrives to San Antonio for Thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — The rain and cold weather will unfortunately hang around San Antonio for the Thanksgiving holiday. This is due to a cold front that will also bring a chance of thunderstorm activity for the San Antonio area on Turkey Day. For those San Antonians who are enjoying...
KENS 5
Buyers beware: San Antonio family warns about 'hazardous' heating blanket
Paige Bourquin says her ‘CURECURE’ electric blanket nearly caught fire. Reviews show others were also burned by their experience.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
These San Antonio-area restaurants are open for Thanksgiving 2022
Sometimes it's nice to be pampered with a sumptuous feast prepared by professional chefs.
H-E-B among San Antonio's few grocery store chains open on Thanksgiving
Don't wait until the last minute!
foodgressing.com
New Year’s Eve San Antonio 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023
Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve San Antonio 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in San Antonio. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
Try the indoor pools at these 5 San Antonio hotels
Here's where you can dive in no matter what the weather is like outside.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
Texas Hill Country Is Getting A Sweet New Dessert Shop Thanksgiving Weekend
"We will have all the ice cream you can eat AND warm drinks and desserts!"
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday
All dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA! have received vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, microchip, spay and neuter surgery along with heartworm testing and treatment.
The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas
H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
Comments / 0