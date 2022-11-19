ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!

Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foodgressing.com

New Year’s Eve San Antonio 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023

Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve San Antonio 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in San Antonio. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas

H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

