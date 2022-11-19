Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
PWG Announces Dates For Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
The 2023 iteration of PWG Battle of Los Angeles has official dates. Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced on Monday night that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. Last year’s BOLA was won by Daniel Garcia.
411mania.com
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
Various News: WCCW Featured on Tonight’s Tales From the Territories, New CZW Compilation PPVs for November
– A new episode of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode is showcased World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW):. “WCCW was a pioneering promotion overseen by the legendary Fritz Von Erich, who turned all five of his sons into megastars while running wild shows at the Dallas Sportatorium.”
411mania.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
411mania.com
Ace Austin Says His Gambit-Influenced Look Was Initially Unintentional
Ace Austin’s look has taken inspiration from X-Men’s resident Cajun rogue in Gambit, but he says that was accidental at first. The Impact star spoke with WZ for a new interview and was asked about his presentation, which contains several elements from the Marvel Comics character. “That was...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson May Work More Dates For NJPW
Karl Anderson is returning to NJPW on December 14th despite being signed to WWE, and his dates with the company may go beyond that. As noted, both Anderson and Luke Gallows will work the December 14th show, where Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship. According to Fightful Select, the...
411mania.com
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event. The Undertaker made his WWE...
411mania.com
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
411mania.com
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
411mania.com
Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website
Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.
411mania.com
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1 Due to PAC-12 Championship
– According to PWInsider, the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of the regular FOX Network due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 pm EST that night. Replays will be shown on FS1 at 10:00 pm and midnight thereafter.
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
411mania.com
CMLL Wrestlers Announced for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023
– NJPW has announced the full luchador lineup for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania. The event is scheduled for February 2023. The tour is scheduled to run from February 22-28. Here are all the details and the talent list:. Estrella out in force for CMLL Fantasticamania 2023!. Luchador lineup revealed. Plenty...
411mania.com
MJF Says He May Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
MJF’s online feud with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has the AEW World Champion teasing an appearance at UFC 282. As noted, the two got into it on social media on Tuesday after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview. The two went back and forth, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight.
411mania.com
WWE Signs Cheer Star Gabi Butler
WWE has found their latest NIL signing in Cheer star Gabi Butler. PEOPLE reports that Butler, a longtime gynmast and cheerleader who starred in the Netflix docuseries, has officially signed a contract with WWE. Butler says that she fell in love with wrestling when she attended SummerSlam, noting, “I was...
