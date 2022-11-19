ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
PWG Announces Dates For Battle Of Los Angeles 2023

The 2023 iteration of PWG Battle of Los Angeles has official dates. Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced on Monday night that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. Last year’s BOLA was won by Daniel Garcia.
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion

In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts

Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
Karl Anderson May Work More Dates For NJPW

Karl Anderson is returning to NJPW on December 14th despite being signed to WWE, and his dates with the company may go beyond that. As noted, both Anderson and Luke Gallows will work the December 14th show, where Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship. According to Fightful Select, the...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website

Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown

We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
CMLL Wrestlers Announced for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023

– NJPW has announced the full luchador lineup for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania. The event is scheduled for February 2023. The tour is scheduled to run from February 22-28. Here are all the details and the talent list:. Estrella out in force for CMLL Fantasticamania 2023!. Luchador lineup revealed. Plenty...
MJF Says He May Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

MJF’s online feud with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has the AEW World Champion teasing an appearance at UFC 282. As noted, the two got into it on social media on Tuesday after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview. The two went back and forth, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight.
WWE Signs Cheer Star Gabi Butler

WWE has found their latest NIL signing in Cheer star Gabi Butler. PEOPLE reports that Butler, a longtime gynmast and cheerleader who starred in the Netflix docuseries, has officially signed a contract with WWE. Butler says that she fell in love with wrestling when she attended SummerSlam, noting, “I was...

