ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
wrestlingrumors.net
They Weren’t Happy: Sheamus Reveals Backstage Heat Over Major Career Milestone
He was the new guy. One of the most difficult things for a wrestling promotion to do is elevate new stars into the main event scene. It is something that has to be done every now and then though, no matter how tricky it might be. The right wrestler has to be found in order to make it work, but even then there could be some issues. Now we know how things went a bit off when a new star was elevated.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022
Sasha Banks is a professional wrestler and actress who is currently signed with WWE as a member of the SmackDown brand. Ever since joining WWE, she has won numerous championships such as NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On top of that, she has also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as her first official acting gig outside of WWE. In this article, we will be talking about Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA 11/20/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. * WWE IC Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland) The match ended in a DQ when the Imperium interferes and becomes a...
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
