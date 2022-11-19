Portage, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Robert Wheeler was named the new CEO of Kalsec Inc., a Kalamazoo-based certified B-corp that produces a variety of flavor-enhancement products for the food and beverage industries. Wheeler succeeds Dr. Scott Nykaza, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Wheeler joined Kalsec in 2015 and brings to the leadership role 28 years of experience in the food ingredients and flavor industry. The company board also named Julie Heine as president and chief commercial officer to guide Kalsec’s strategic direction and customer experience, and oversee commercial and R&D objectives. Heine has been with Kalsec since 1995 in various roles, starting as a lab tech and graduating to leading global commercial teams.
