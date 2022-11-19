ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Forest Hills Central High School football team will have a game with Dexter High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Forest Hills Central High School
Dexter High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Semifinal

