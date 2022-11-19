ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The DeWitt High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

DeWitt High School
Muskegon High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
2022 MHSAA Football Semifinal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

For Muskegon’s Keith Guy, it’s been quite a week

But, it’s a good dilemma that any athletic director would welcome. For starters, the Big Reds’ football team will be playing for a Division 3 state championship in football. That game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Then there’s the Big Reds basketball team, which...
MUSKEGON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Obituary: Edward Arthur Zick

Edward Arthur Zick was born May 12, 1952 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Thomas and Margaret Zick. He married Lori Jacobs on May 5, 1973 in Stockbridge, Michigan. Ed graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1970. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Western Michigan University in 1974. He also obtained a private pilot’s license from Western. He worked for the State of Michigan for 30 years.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy