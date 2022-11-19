ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County election: Kevin Crye holds lead over Erin Resner in District 1 Supervisor race

By Jessica Skropanic and David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
Latest election results released Friday show candidate Kevin Crye holding the lead over opponent Erin Resner in a tight race for District 1 Supervisor.

Crye garnered 50.39% of the vote so far, according to the Shasta County Elections Office. He leads over Resner by 83 votes; up 33 votes from last Wednesday.

The elections office has yet to count an estimated 1,144 ballots, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen announced at 4:30 p.m. Friday. How many of those are voters from District 1 is unclear, but the county plans to release more results next week.

So far, the elections office tallied 67,898 ballots cast on Nov. 8, the county said on Friday.

Here are results from two other hot local races.

Shasta County Supervisor, District 5

In the District 5 Shasta County supervisor race, Anderson Mayor Baron Browning conceded to Kevin Kelstrom after Wednesday's results came in.

In his speech, Browning also thanked his campaign and family.

"To my team that has given 1000% for these last two years I appreciate all of you and your dedication for our run for Shasta County Supervisor District 5. We ran a great clean campaign," Browning wrote on his Facebook page.

Kelstrom will be replacing Les Baugh on the board. Baugh decided not to seek a fifth term as a supervisor and backed Kelstrom after initially supporting Browning in the race.

Here is the latest count from the Nov. 8 general election for the Redding City Council race.

Redding City Council

Three seats: Incumbent Michael Dacquisto and Tenessa Audette, Jordan Valenzuela, Kymberly Vollmers, James Crockett, Marcus Partin, Alex Shea, Jack Munns, Ian Hill and Joshua Johnson are the candidates in this race.

Vote tally: Dacquisto still leads among the 10 candidates running, holding at 17.6% of votes. In second place, Audette dropped slightly to 13.58, down from 13.59% last Wednesday. Still in third place, Munns now holds 12% of the vote, up slightly from 11.97%; and is 633 votes ahead of fourth place candidate Alex Shea.

