DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”

