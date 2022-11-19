Burien’s biggest annual art gala – ‘Vision 2022’ – is Saturday night!

It’s finally here – Burien’s biggest annual art gala and sale happens this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the fun goes on until 9:30 p.m.

After a two-year pandemic-induced absence, Vision 2022 Art Gala and Sale returns in person Nov. 19 to a larger venue, the SeaTac Community Center (map below).

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire, costume or wear what you want. It’s a gala!

Fifth-six artists have created fabulous artwork on 8”X 8” panels– perfect for holiday gifts or to hang around the house.

A Silent Auction table offers artwork of various mediums and sizes from several artists, thanks to the generous donations of former Burien City Council members Sally Nelson and Nancy Tosta.

There will be wine, food and live entertainment, too.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Vision 2022 benefit local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year. These include weekly free online art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes and a scholarship for an outstanding Highline student.

Vision 2022 in-kind sponsors include South King Media/B-Town Blog.

More information at www.burienarts.org.