The former Kmart site in Waterford is being redeveloped and the new tenant has joined the project. Most of the building is being developed by grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi, who is converting some of the 107,000-square feet at 5100 Dixie Hwy. to a grocery store, a gas station with some electric-vehicle charging stations, and a dining hall, as well as intimate venues for comedy and concerts. Some of the diversions will be similar to those he provided at the former Sweetwater Entertainment venue.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO