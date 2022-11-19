ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks beat Trail Blazers

MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

World Cup crowds pack Milwaukee bars: 'More than a sport'

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Men's National Team did not play in the FIFA World Cup Tuesday, Nov. 22 – but fans still packed Milwaukee bars to take in other big matches, bringing people of different backgrounds together. Hundreds filled Highbury Pub in Bay View. There were ups and downs...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy