Rosemount, MN

Thanksgiving Food Options in Twin Cities Metro

TIME: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. DETAILS: The Thanksgiving tradition Give A Gobble is back for two days of giving. This year, the food shelf will provide turkeys and groceries to 800 families in the community. Participants can register at this link: form.jotform.com/222704349625053 or call 651-407-5310. November 22, 2022.
