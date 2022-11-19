TIME: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. DETAILS: The Thanksgiving tradition Give A Gobble is back for two days of giving. This year, the food shelf will provide turkeys and groceries to 800 families in the community. Participants can register at this link: form.jotform.com/222704349625053 or call 651-407-5310. November 22, 2022.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO