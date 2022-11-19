ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football stays put at No. 11 in latest CFP rankings

Penn State is staying put in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Despite recently defeating Rutgers for their third straight victory, the Nittany Lions remain at No. 11 in the top 25. The Nittany Lions will conclude their 2022 campaign with a contest at home for the Land-Grant Trophy against...
Digital Collegian

Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers

Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

