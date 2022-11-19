Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Braves are putting together another NL East dynasty. 2022 marked the fifth consecutive season that the Braves won the division, a streak reminiscent of their run in the 1990s and into the 2000s. The Braves brought home a World Series in that span as well, although they are hoping for more than the one title in this current run. They are certainly doing their part of make that happen, locking up their young core to long term extensions as soon as possible to keep the roster together.

