ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

On This Day in History: Cubs Trade for Hall of Fame Outfielder

An oft-forgotten about impact in Major League Baseball during the 1930s was the Great Depression. It affected baseball teams as much as it affected the every-man. Few teams felt it more than the Philadelphia Phillies, who climbed out of the National League cellar in 1932 for the first time since 1917, before immediately selling off all their star players for cash.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 players for Atlanta Braves to target this offseason

Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Braves are putting together another NL East dynasty. 2022 marked the fifth consecutive season that the Braves won the division, a streak reminiscent of their run in the 1990s and into the 2000s. The Braves brought home a World Series in that span as well, although they are hoping for more than the one title in this current run. They are certainly doing their part of make that happen, locking up their young core to long term extensions as soon as possible to keep the roster together.
NEW YORK STATE
South Side Sox

Luke Smailes’ White Sox Offseason Plan

Apparently, I have around $180 million to work with. Without making a single free agent signing or trade, I’m already at more than $160 million, so let’s get creative. I’m still concerned with Giolito’s 2022 season, but he at least apparently has pinpointed the major culprit. Even if the White Sox shared my concern, they’re not finding a considerably better option that Giolito for less than $11 million. Plus, the team already has one rotation spot to fill and can’t afford to add another.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Viva El Birdos

Free Agent Relief Options to Bolster the Bullpen

You all knew this was coming since I gave you a preview on Tuesday. My premise in that piece was that the St. Louis Cardinals need to add swing-and-miss to the staff but, considering the recent contracts given to relievers, they will likely get priced out of the higher-end market.
fishstripes.com

The Offishial Show Episode 184: David Samson Interview

For better or worse, David Samson was intimately involved in making many of the most important decisions in Miami Marlins franchise history. He’s got some explaining to do, plus some fascinating insight into the present and future of the Fish. Ely Sussman and Isaac Azout spoke with Samson about the re-hiring of Jeff Conine, the dismissal of Glenn Geffner, the consequences of Sandy Alcantara winning the NL Cy Young award, the regrets he has regarding payroll, roster construction, burning bridges with fans and community leaders, and what it will take for Bruce Sherman’s administration to have more sustainable success than Jeffrey Loria’s did.
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

2022 Marlins Season Review: Miguel Rojas

In his eighth season with the Marlins, Miguel Rojas continued to be an elite fielder. Why did his offensive production plummet so much?. February 2: announced change from uniform No. 19 to No. 11. July 9-October 2: played 66 straight games without committing an error. July 21: injured right wrist...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy