Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) Ellen Schmidt / AP

(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team Wednesday.

Ryan Erwin, founder of political consulting firm RedRock Strategies, will chair the team.

"With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I'm confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success," said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo in a statement. "This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration."

In the past, Erwin served as executive director of the Republican Party of Nevada and as a senior advisor on Mitt Romney's presidential campaign.

"I'm honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo's transition team and working committees," said Erwin. "Together, we've assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration. Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success."

Transition team members include Mark Hutchison, former Nevada Lieutenant Governor; Jeremy Aguero, former Raiders Chief Operations and Analytics Officer and Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis; and Heidi Seevers Gansert, State Senate Republican Leader and former Chief of Staff to Governor Brian Sandoval.

One member, CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Peter Guzman, was on Governor Steve Sisolak's transition team in 2018. As Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff, Lombardo was also part of Sisolak's transition team.

Lombardo's working committees were also announced Wednesday. According to the statement, the committees include: "Agriculture, Ranching and Mining; Economic and Workforce Development; Education; Energy, Land, and Wildlife; General Policy; Government Reform; Healthcare; Public Safety, Corrections, and Law Enforcement; Real Estate, Housing, and Construction; Gaming and Tourism; and Water."

Committee members will be announced "in the coming days and weeks."

On Monday, Lombardo spoke at Rancho High School, his alma mater, to thank voters and his team. He also shared his agenda as governor, emphasizing school choice and safety, fixing broken state agencies, eliminating "soft-on-crime policies," and the economy.

"From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank the voters of Nevada for the trust you have placed in me," Lombardo said during his speech. "It is the single greatest honor of my life. Although I won't be sworn in until January, our journey begins now."

Reporters from the Las Vegas Sun and the Nevada Current, which both endorsed Sisolak, were told the event reached "capacity for press" and not allowed to enter, according to the Associated Press.

The rest of Lombardo's transition team includes: