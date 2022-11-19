ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team

By Katelynn Richardson
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMO2l_0jGPCMnh00
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) Ellen Schmidt / AP

(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team Wednesday.

Ryan Erwin, founder of political consulting firm RedRock Strategies, will chair the team.

"With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I'm confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success," said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo in a statement. "This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration."

In the past, Erwin served as executive director of the Republican Party of Nevada and as a senior advisor on Mitt Romney's presidential campaign.

"I'm honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo's transition team and working committees," said Erwin. "Together, we've assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration. Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success."

Transition team members include Mark Hutchison, former Nevada Lieutenant Governor; Jeremy Aguero, former Raiders Chief Operations and Analytics Officer and Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis; and Heidi Seevers Gansert, State Senate Republican Leader and former Chief of Staff to Governor Brian Sandoval.

One member, CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Peter Guzman, was on Governor Steve Sisolak's transition team in 2018. As Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff, Lombardo was also part of Sisolak's transition team.

Lombardo's working committees were also announced Wednesday. According to the statement, the committees include: "Agriculture, Ranching and Mining; Economic and Workforce Development; Education; Energy, Land, and Wildlife; General Policy; Government Reform; Healthcare; Public Safety, Corrections, and Law Enforcement; Real Estate, Housing, and Construction; Gaming and Tourism; and Water."

Committee members will be announced "in the coming days and weeks."

On Monday, Lombardo spoke at Rancho High School, his alma mater, to thank voters and his team. He also shared his agenda as governor, emphasizing school choice and safety, fixing broken state agencies, eliminating "soft-on-crime policies," and the economy.

"From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank the voters of Nevada for the trust you have placed in me," Lombardo said during his speech. "It is the single greatest honor of my life. Although I won't be sworn in until January, our journey begins now."

Reporters from the Las Vegas Sun and the Nevada Current, which both endorsed Sisolak, were told the event reached "capacity for press" and not allowed to enter, according to the Associated Press.

The rest of Lombardo's transition team includes:

  • Donna Lombardo, First Lady-Designate
  • Dr. Tony Alamo, Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission
  • P.K. O'Neill, State Assembly Republican Leader
  • Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, Eureka County Commissioner
  • Dallas Haun, Chairman of Nevada State Bank
  • Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator
  • Pauline Lee, Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member
  • Dwayne McClinton, Government Affairs Director at Southwest Gas
  • Tina Quigley, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
  • Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Comments / 4

Judy Gyarmathy
1d ago

I hope he is a Moderate and will fight against the Maga group. We aren't a Red state anymore. Congratulations Lombardo.

Reply
2
Related
The Nevada Independent

Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections

In the weeks before Election Day, Republicans across the country and in Nevada appeared poised for significant victories, buoyed by polls indicating GOP wins up and down the ticket. But the much-hyped red wave never materialized. The post Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Axios

How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs

(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Center Square

Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race

(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. “For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone

PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
CHANDLER, AZ
The Center Square

Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department

(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal and put it before the board. The proposal included substantial changes to the previous draft document, which had been introduced under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. Although the board argued its current proposal built on the draft...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Biden administration exaggerates infrastructure law's Nebraska impact

(The Center Square) - On the one-year anniversary of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, the White House issued a press release touting its impact in Nebraska. “To date, $1.2 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Nebraska with over 110 specific projects identified for funding,” the release reads.
NEBRASKA STATE
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy