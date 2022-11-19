ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hofstra, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hofstra.

The Wantagh Senior High School football team will have a game with Plainedge Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.

Wantagh Senior High School
Plainedge Senior High School
November 19, 2022
09:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference III Football Champ.

The Massapequa High School football team will have a game with Farmingdale Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Massapequa High School
Farmingdale Senior High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference I Football Champ.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics

Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
WEST ISLIP, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 - $2,500

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 in Mamaroneck is listed at $2,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
MAMARONECK, NY
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY
PIX11

Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County

ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
anash.org

The Rebbe’s Army, All Together

Gallery 1: After a 2 year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the annual Shluchim group photo was held in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, with hundreds of new shluchim joining for the first time. Credit: Shalom Burkis. Thousands of Shluchim pose for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Deputies Make Leandra's Law DWI Arrest

On 11/09/2022 at approximately 2:32 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Route 112 in Patchogue, NY, for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Ivan Vallejo, 51, of Medford, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Vallejo’s fourteen-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy