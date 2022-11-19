Hofstra, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hofstra.
The Wantagh Senior High School football team will have a game with Plainedge Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.
Wantagh Senior High School
Plainedge Senior High School
November 19, 2022
09:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference III Football Champ.
The Massapequa High School football team will have a game with Farmingdale Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Massapequa High School
Farmingdale Senior High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference I Football Champ.
