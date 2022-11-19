Marquette, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Marquette.
The Martin High School football team will have a game with Merrill High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
Martin High School
Merrill High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 8-Man Football Championship
The Mendon High School football team will have a game with North Central High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
Mendon High School
North Central High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 2 8-Man Football Championship
