Marquette, MI

Marquette, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Marquette.

The Martin High School football team will have a game with Merrill High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.

Martin High School
Merrill High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 1 8-Man Football Championship

The Mendon High School football team will have a game with North Central High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00.

Mendon High School
North Central High School
November 19, 2022
11:00:00
2022 MHSAA Div 2 8-Man Football Championship

WLUC

You could get married on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2 NMU employees test for culinary certification

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
MARQUETTE, MI
Nationwide Report

54-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Marquette (Marquette, MI)

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident occurred on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing at around 1 p.m. According to the deputies, a southbound vehicle driven by the victim struck a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man who had lost control. The corner of the road was slippery and caused the read of the pickup to cross the center line.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
IRON RIVER, MI
wnmufm.org

Two injured in single vehicle accident in Marquette County

(Marquette County, MI) - Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Marquette County Monday evening. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:30pm on County Road 510 near Oakridge Drive. An SUV was traveling north on County Road 510 when it crossed the centerline and slid into the ditch. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a stand of trees before sliding back onto the road in the southbound lane. Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and reported chest pains. The driver and a passenger were treated by UP Health Systems EMS and sought their own treatment.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Big Bay man injured in two-vehicle crash

(Marquette, MI) - A Big Bay man is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Marquette County. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened Friday at around 1pm on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pick-up truck driven by a 21-year old Marquette man began losing control on a slippery...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
NORWAY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Police: Erratic Driving Incident Caused By Low Blood Sugar

The Marquette County Sheriff says it received multiple reports Monday evening about someone driving erratically in the Ishpeming area. The sheriff deputies in the area found the blue SUV and tried to pull it over on US-41, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit followed, at low speeds. Deputies...
boreal.org

Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail

A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
