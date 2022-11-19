ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Cranston, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Cranston.

The St. Raphael Academy football team will have a game with Portsmouth High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

St. Raphael Academy
Portsmouth High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
2022 RIIL Div 2 Football Championship

The Middletown High School football team will have a game with Moses Brown School on November 19, 2022, 12:30:00.

Middletown High School
Moses Brown School
November 19, 2022
12:30:00
2022 RIIL Div 3 Football Championship

The Central Falls High School football team will have a game with Smithfield High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Central Falls High School
Smithfield High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 RIIL Div 4 Football Championship

