Boulder, CO

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos- How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -2.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Boise State Broncos in Myrtle Beach in the sixth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and an ugly loss to UMASS. Now they look to finish the tournament with a nice win over Boise State. Go Buffs!
BOULDER, CO
b-townblog.com

Kennedy Lancers will take on Emerald Ridge in football playoff game Saturday

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High Lancers varsity football team has a BIG playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. This state playoff game will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and is part of the 2022 Washington State Championships – 4A State Football tournament.
BURIEN, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton

Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA

