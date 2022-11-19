Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Frontier Airlines all-you-can-fly pass now $799 the first year with international destinations now includedB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro BowlerOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Serve this 3-ingredient Colorado cocktail with Thanksgiving dinnerBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Lincoln Kienholz, nation's No. 8 QB and Washington pledge, visiting Ohio State this weekend
The Washington Huskies got a steal when they secured the commitment of T.F. Riggs (South Dakota) quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller has shot up the rankings since his commitment in June, rising to the nation's No. 8 quarterback. And now, it seems, one of the ...
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos- How to watch and game thread
Line: Colorado -2.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Boise State Broncos in Myrtle Beach in the sixth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and an ugly loss to UMASS. Now they look to finish the tournament with a nice win over Boise State. Go Buffs!
b-townblog.com
Kennedy Lancers will take on Emerald Ridge in football playoff game Saturday
Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High Lancers varsity football team has a BIG playoff game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. This state playoff game will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, and is part of the 2022 Washington State Championships – 4A State Football tournament.
Kraken Find New Ways to Win as Seattle Becomes a Hockey Town
The Seattle Kraken continue to draw sellouts with an overtime win ahead of Sunday's Canada-United States women's Rivalry Series.
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
Two dead after shooting at The Landing in Renton
Two men are dead after a shooting at The Landing in Renton on Monday afternoon, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the Regal Cinemas. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. Witnesses told police the shooting...
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
‘A huge loss for the entire community:’ Bellevue motorcycle officer dies after Monday collision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department was killed Monday after colliding with a car while on duty, according to police. Bellevue police contacted the Washington State Patrol just after 10 a.m. to investigate the collision in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast. “It...
Company says deadly Snohomish plane crash was during test flight
SEATTLE — The Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX was on lease to Seattle-based Raisbeck Engineers when it crashed east of Harvey Field on Friday morning. The crash came as a nightmare sight for Ken Baxter. “I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
