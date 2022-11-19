ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Cicero, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cicero.

The General Brown Senior High School football team will have a game with Waverly Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

General Brown Senior High School
Waverly Senior High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class C Football Regionals 4 vs 3

The Corning-Painted Post High School football team will have a game with Cicero-North Syracuse High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Corning-Painted Post High School
Cicero-North Syracuse High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA Football Regionals

Syracuse.com

Syracuse high school football players team up to help families at Thanksgiving

Syracuse, N.Y. — They may be competitors on the field, but football players from Syracuse’s high schools came together this week to help families in need. Football players from ITC, Corcoran, Fowler and Nottingham high schools, as well as coaches from the city’s high schools and the Syracuse West girls basketball team all helped with the giveaway on Monday. They put together bags filled with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, cookies, gummy bears and of course, turkeys.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Richmond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night. The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
