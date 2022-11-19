ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo tops Arlington Heights with late touchdowns to win another area round title

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

ODESSA — For the second straight year and fourth time since 2013, the Canutillo football team has won an area round football title.

Friday night at Ratliff Stadium, the Eagles scored on a Jeremiah Knox 3-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds remaining in a Class 5A Division II area-round game to defeat Arlington Heights, 21-14. Canutillo improves to 10-2 and Arlington Heights finishes 10-2. The Eagles will play Abilene Wylie, which defeated Colleyville Heritage, 50-40 in the area round. Canutillo and Abilene Wylie will play at 3 p.m. CST Friday at Fort Stockton High School in the regional semifinals.

Canutillo took over at the Yellow Jackets 19 after a 16-yard punt by Alberto Chavallo and after a holding call pushed the ball back to the 29, Canutillo scored on six plays with running back LJ Martin rushing for 26 of 29 yards.

The Yellow Jackets advanced to midfield but Canutillo defensive back David Alvarado pulled down his second interception to end the game.

The Yellow Jackets tied the game at 14 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Brian Furch early in the fourth quarter, then both teams swapped punts until Canutillo's winning score. The Eagles defeated Amarillo Palo Duro in the bi-district round last week.

Close first half

Canutillo used two touchdown catches by Rene Huerta and two defensive stops to take a 14-7 halftime lead. Huerta took a screen pass from Knox and scored from 34 yards out to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after a failed PAT attempt.

In the second quarter, Huerta caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Martin who found Huerta wide open after the Yellow Jackets defense committed to run defense and left Huerta wide open. Martin also set up the first score with a 30-yard run.

The Yellow Jackets took a brief 7-6 lead in the second quarter on an Anthony Lara 30-yard touchdown catch from Eric Orozco. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 82-yard drive.

Canutillo had two big stops in the first half. Arlington Heights drove inside the Canutillo 20 on its first drive but turned the ball over on downs.

Then right before the half, the Yellow Jackets got to the Eagles 30 but Alvarado intercepted an Orozco pass in the end zone to end the scoring threat.

What the winning coach said

"Our kids rose to the occasion," Eagles coach Scott Brooks said. "Our effort was tremendous. Our defense stepped up all night. We play five sophomores on defense and we are solid all the way around. Arlington Heights has a great team. We had a nice stop early in the third quarter and they missed a field goal and that was big for us. On offense we played some plays in the pass game and we knew we had to take some chances."

What the winning players said

"Our defense stepped up when we needed to," Alvarado said. "We played hard all night. We knew we had to come with a great effort."

Added Theodore Locklin: "Our defense has been steady all season long. We played well and got big stops at key times. Our secondary was huge all night long."

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com;@Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Canutillo tops Arlington Heights with late touchdowns to win another area round title

