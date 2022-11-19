Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
Centre Daily
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: 'Good Morning Buffalo'
The Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Friday as a massive snowstorm makes landfall in the Buffalo area. The game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been move to Detroit.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about the Raiders and their showdown with the Broncos this weekend. Check out our questions and Mosher’s answers below. 1. The Raiders insist that they're backing...
Yardbarker
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
Bills escape snowy Buffalo, arrive in Detroit to face Browns
The Buffalo Bills made it out of wintry conditions that included more than 6 feet of snow and arrived in
CBS Sports
Bengals' Germaine Pratt says Steelers 'like to do the same plays over and over' following Sunday's win
PITTSBURGH -- Germaine Pratt wasn't trying to create a headline when asked about the Bengals' defensive success during the second half of Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers. Cincinnati's middle linebacker was just being honest. After giving up 212 total yards in the first half, Pratt and his teammates held...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) vs. Denver Broncos (3-6) live game updates thread.
Comments / 0