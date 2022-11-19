West Haven, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma has coached the UConn women’s basketball team for 1,300 games. But never did he have to give a pregame talk like he did Sunday. As the Huskies and North Carolina State headed to their respective benches at the XL Center following the national anthem, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey felt faint and was held up on her feet by Auriemma and assistant coaches Jamelle Elliott and Morgan Valley until the medical staff quickly made its way over.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO