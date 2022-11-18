NFL promises 'significant discipline' for violations of alcohol policy in light of Todd Downing arrest

Read full article on original website
NFL Reportedly Sent Letter Threatening "Significant Discipline" For Those Drinking Alcohol At Team Facilities, Planes
On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened "significant discipline" for teams that violate this policy moving forward. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits...
Roger Goodell issues stern warning to NFL teams after Titans’ Todd Downing DUI incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams, warning them of “significant discipline” if they are found to violate the league’s policy against alcohol not only at team facilities but also while traveling in team planes and buses. Goodell issued the warning after Tennessee Titans...
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
The fifth-year head coach said Tennessee Titans and NFL officials need to gather information before there is a decision on discipline.
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
atozsports.com
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NFL Reportedly Looking Into Todd Downing After His Arrest
The NFL is reportedly looking into the Friday morning arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. He was pulled over shortly after the team arrived back in Tennessee following their win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Source: Commanders discipline players for drinking on plane
The Commanders disciplined a handful of players for violating a league rule about drinking on a team plane, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Titans OC arrested on DUI charge after returning from Packers win
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding early Friday morning.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling
For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
Yardbarker
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Takeaways From Chargers' 30-27 Week 11 Loss to Chiefs
What are the main takeaways we learned from the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Chiefs?
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Colts...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) vs. Denver Broncos (3-6) live game updates thread.
