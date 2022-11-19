Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Controversy
The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, a national anthem photo went viral on social media. Popular singer John Mellencamp reportedly sat during the national anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show...
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State
Many worried about the status of Michigan's Heisman hopeful running back Blake Corum going into "The Game" following Saturday's knee injury. And after the latest comments from Jim Harbaugh it looks like it's going to remain a question mark. Per Wolverines beat writer Zach Shaw, "Harbaugh said he doesn't know...
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message To Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Ahead Of Ohio State Game
One of college football's great rivalries awaits Saturday, as the Michigan Wolverines will travel to Columbus, taking on C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In Michigan's driver's seat at QB will be J.J. McCarthy, the sophomore who was still competing for snaps with Cade McNamara as ...
Detroit News
Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report
Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
