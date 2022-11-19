ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
EL PASO, TX
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
TEXAS STATE
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX

