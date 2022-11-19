Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
Senior center in west El Paso gives free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A senior center gave away free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving on Monday. Conviva Care Centers Cliff Drive in El Paso held the event from 9 a.m to noon at their west El Paso location at 1211B E Cliff Drive. Conviva Center gave...
A&A All The Way Foundation gives 300 turkeys to El Paso families for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Putting a bird on the table is the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal but 300 El Paso families won't have to skip this year. The A-&-A All the Way Foundation provided 300 turkeys to the first families who showed up to get them at Hawkins Elementary School.
Management of Desert Hope says apartments are not cause of crime in Las Cruces area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered KFOX14's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the apartments attracted crime...
Fiery crash closes northbound lanes along Railroad Drive in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash in northeast El Paso Monday afternoon closed all lanes on Railroad Drive and Hondo Pass Drive and caused thousands to be without power. The northbound lanes along Railroad Drive were impacted. A viewer reported the vehicle involved caught fire. The crash happened...
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
Eastwood High School Trooperette to dance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the Eastwood Trooperettes will be representing El Paso as she dances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Thursday. Maylee Godzisz, 18, is a senior at Eastwood High School. She got invited to the parade after being selected...
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
El Paso's $272 million bond project to fund continuation of 'Eastside Master Plan'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As east El Paso continues to increase in size, growth patterns are affecting the demand for multiple new city services and amenities. The growth is the reason for the implementation of the Eastside Regional Masterplan. In February, the city of El Paso broke ground...
42 year-old male killed in hit-and-run on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 42 year-old male was hit by a vehicle on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso overnight according to statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but driver, a 23 year-old male, returned to the...
Man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle and sedan were involved in a crash at an intersection in central El Paso Tuesday. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Trowbridge Drive around 3:40...
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
