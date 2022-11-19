ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Guilford, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The East Haven High School football team will have a game with Guilford High School on November 19, 2022, 07:30:00.

East Haven High School
Guilford High School
November 19, 2022
07:30:00
Wethersfield, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newington High School football team will have a game with Wethersfield High School on November 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEWINGTON, CT
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford seeks waiver from state-approved literacy program

MILFORD — The state's newly approved Right to Read Act is an educational overreach, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, with financial and instructional ramifications that could ultimately hurt the district. The Right to Read Act is legislation designed to improve grade-school reading curricula across the state. The legislation calls...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week

ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
ANSONIA, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield warehouse gets PZC approval to expand

ENFIELD — The owner of a warehouse and distribution center at the corner of Moody and Taylor roads is planning to expand his facility with a 13,900-square-foot addition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency last week unanimously approved an application from Jeffrey Mitchell, principal of Top Knot LLC and owner of International Configurations LLC, which makes international wiring devices, for a permit to build the addition onto his existing 28,000-square-foot facility.
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $936,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $936,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford

The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
HARTFORD, CT
High school football game info.

