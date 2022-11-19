Read full article on original website
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo
It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
Dodgers Could Reportedly Explore A Trade For Cody Bellinger
The Dodgers have until 8 ET to decide whether to offer center-fielder Cody Bellinger a contract for 2023, his final year of arbitration eligibility. He's due to make about $17-18 million in arbitration, and if Los Angeles decides they don't want to pay him that much, they could non-tender him and make him a free agent a year early. According to Jon Morosi, the Dodgers could possibly trade him as well. Here is what he said:
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list
The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
“Atlanta Falcons regret not drafting QB Justin Fields” is a lazy take
The Atlanta Falcons do not regret taking passing over Justin Fields in 2021, I repeat, the Falcons do not regret passing on Justin Fields for Kyle Pitts. With the clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears on Sunday, people have used it as a connection between the Falcons drafting Kyle Pitts and passing on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.
2022 Dodgers in review: Beau Burrows
Beau Burrows was the latest addition to the Dodgers’ season review pile, thanks to some roster shenanigans in October. Signed as a minor league free agent in November 2021, Burrows was a non-roster invitee in spring training. The right-hander, drafted 22nd overall by Detroit seven years ago, added to the Dodgers’ recent collection of 2015 first-round picks, along with minor league Rule 5 pick Carson Fulmer (the eighth overall pick) and 2021 addition Phil Bickford (18th) to join Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick that year.
Desmond’s Development: Falcons ‘Love’ QB Ridder’s Progress
After months of silence surrounding the development of Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport put all questions to rest.
