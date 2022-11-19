ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms.

As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road.

We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the outage.

There is no word on a possible cause of the outage or when restoration is expected.

