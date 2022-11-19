Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Yardbarker
Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Yardbarker
Former Braves that could return to Atlanta this offseason
The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
Yardbarker
Braves release five players
The Braves have been somewhat active this offseason, trading and signing a couple of low-cost options. They’ve been more involved in retaining their own players. The club inked Tyler Matzek to a two-year deal earlier in the week to avoid arbitration while also announcing a one-year deal worth $2.8 million contract with Mike Soroka also to avoid arbitration and announcing the release of five other players.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Cody Bellinger looking for a one-year deal
When Cody Bellinger was officially non-tendered last Friday, I quickly wrote about how he and the Braves are a perfect match for several reasons. Alex Anthopoulos is searching for an everyday left fielder. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario were abysmal last season, and the Braves can’t go into next season hoping they will turn it around. However, Atlanta also doesn’t have a bunch of cash to spend on the position, given their already high payroll and massive void at shortstop. It’s likely all of their money will be tied up with Dansby Swanson or another premier shortstop. The Braves will be hesitant to hand any outfielder a multi-year contract.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury gets one final laugh as he is named to the 2023 HOF Ballot
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels Trade 3 Pitchers for Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder
Los Angeles Angels continued to add to their team Tuesday, agreeing in principle to a trade to acquire corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for three pitchers, both clubs announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The Brewers will receive right-handed pitchers Janson Junk, and Elvis Peguero, and minor league...
Yardbarker
LA Acquires Hunter Renfroe From Brewers to Bolster Lineup
Renfroe will bring a ton of slug to the Angels' lineup. Last season, he hit .255 with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2021, he hit 31 home runs and, in 2019, he hit a career-high 33 longballs. Renfroe can play at all three outfield spots and first base,...
Yardbarker
Mets could make a big push for starting lefty pitcher
One of the top free agents in the MLB that the New York Mets should be interested in this offseason is left-handed pitcher, Carlos Rodon. Knowing the Mets have a starting rotation potentially in flux this offseason, they must have answers at the top of their rotation with a proven ace to go along with Max Scherzer. Hopefully, the Mets are able to re-sign Jacob deGrom. Recent speculation has suggested that the Mets do feel as if they have a good opportunity to retain their ace, keeping him a Met for life.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should reunite with this talented bullpen arm
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
Yardbarker
Rival pitcher calls out Gerrit Cole as cheater
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is heating up. Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was a guest on Serge Ibaka’s “How hungry are you?” cooking show. Manoah’s episode was published on Monday, and his answer to one question is going viral.
Comments / 0