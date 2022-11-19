ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports Chicago

Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list

The Cubs' free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night's non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason

It's been a little over a week since MLB's offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day "quiet period," after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
LOS ANGELES, CA

