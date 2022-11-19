ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middletown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Shelton High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Shelton High School
Xavier High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Woodbridge, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Haven High School football team will have a game with Amity Regional High School on November 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Plainville, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Farmington High School football team will have a game with Plainville High School on November 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Storrs-Mansfield, November 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tolland High School football team will have a game with E.O. Smith High School on November 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
TOLLAND, CT
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26

The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
HARTFORD, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

Nonnewaug Alumni Make Way to UConn Women’s Basketball Practice Team

WOODBURY — The UConn women’s basketball program is one of the most famous Division I programs in America. The Huskies conduct intense practices, and that’s reflected by their success. The women’s team practices against a male team during their season. Two Nonnewaug alumni, JD Gengenbach and Jarrett...
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball smacks No. 10 NC State, 91-69

UConn women’s basketball took down No. 10 NC State, 91-69 on Sunday afternoon in Hartford. The Huskies earned their second top-10 win of the week behind 32 points from Azzi Fudd, which ties the career high she set on Monday against No. 3 Texas. UConn never trailed in the game.
RALEIGH, NC
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested in Vermont

A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
