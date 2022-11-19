ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 LSU improves to 5-0 with win over Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 15 LSU (5-0) defeated Northwestern State (1-3) on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fifth game in a row and cruised past the Lady Demons in a 100-45 victory in the PMAC. With LSU’s fifth consecutive 100-point game, it was believed...
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Akron, 73-58, Tuesday afternoon at the John Gray Gymnasium in the semifinal game of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers will play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against either Nevada or Kansas State in the finals.
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
Latest AP Top 25 poll released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remained in their position in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Tigers remained at No. 6. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 20:. 1. Georgia. 2. Ohio State. 3. Michigan.
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors. The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.
LSU professor works on app to help treat serious mental illness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One LSU professor is on a mission to help people overcome serious mental illnesses in Louisiana through technology. Technology has come a long way, especially in the last few years. It’s continuing to advance as experts try to figure out ways to use it to help with mental illnesses.
BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day aimed at giving smaller businesses a boost and helping them to compete with major retailers. “I call small business owners CEOs or chief everything officers. They are the janitors, sometimes...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

