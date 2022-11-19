ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Gallery: NASA's Webb Telescope photo dump is real-life sci-fi fantasy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — NASA's James Webb telescope has been very busy since it officially went into operation earlier this year. The telescope has been tasked with literally looking back in time, gathering data on of the earliest galaxies in the universe, the images of which take millions of years to reach our neck of the cosmic woods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Review: 'The Glass Onion' is a devilishly good mystery

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Glass Onion. Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae. Studio Synopsis: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. Review: “Knives Out” was an unusual mystery in that it was as ridiculously entertaining the second time as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Review: 'Bones and All' is a complicated experience

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Bones and All. Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. Genre: Thriller, Romance. Rated: R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

