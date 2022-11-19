Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City shooting murder of 29-year-old mother
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police announced a suspect has been located and arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old mother dead. Nicole Olsen was at a nightclub with her boyfriend in the area of 300 South and West Temple in...
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
GALLERY: ZooLights returning to Utah's Hogle Zoo for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its 16th annual ZooLights. The event, which showcases unique light displays, will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, zoo officials said. More from 2News: Holiday season. It will also include a...
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
Police identify man killed in Herriman standoff that terrified neighbors
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into a standoff and shootout in Herriman that left a 38-year-old combat veteran dead and terrified neighbors in the area – one of whom had a bullet come right into her house. Meanwhile, some of those neighbors criticized police for...
Woman killed in shooting at parking lot outside downtown Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 29-year-old woman was killed in shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot during an altercation after several people were asked to leave a nearby nightclub. Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to 300 South West Temple around...
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
GALLERY: Macy's holiday window display unveiled at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City has become even more festive after artists helped unveil their holiday creations displayed in the windows at Macy's in City Creek Center. The displays, revealed to shoppers on Friday, marked the department store's 11th year carrying on the tradition in Salt...
Body cams show Nov. 8 mental health crisis that ends with officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday released body camera footage, along with additional information, from an officer involved shooting on Nov. 8 that left a suspect in critical condition. The events unfolded in a detached garage near 1700 South and 900 East...
Open house, dedication dates announced for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Church officials shared that a public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023. Anyone is welcome to...
Silver Alert canceled out of Davis County for 80-year-old man with dementia
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials canceled the Sliver Alert for Torres around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no other details were provided. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in Davis County who suffers from dementia. Officials said Jesus Nieves Torres was last seen...
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
Gallery: NASA's Webb Telescope photo dump is real-life sci-fi fantasy
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — NASA's James Webb telescope has been very busy since it officially went into operation earlier this year. The telescope has been tasked with literally looking back in time, gathering data on of the earliest galaxies in the universe, the images of which take millions of years to reach our neck of the cosmic woods.
How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
With Thanksgiving costing more, financial expert touches on ways to save
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Like it or not, Thanksgiving will cost more this year due to our current economy. While families might need to fork out more cash than last year, it doesn’t mean celebrating has to be off the table. Jeremy Blair is the VP of...
Review: 'The Glass Onion' is a devilishly good mystery
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Glass Onion. Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae. Studio Synopsis: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. Review: “Knives Out” was an unusual mystery in that it was as ridiculously entertaining the second time as...
Review: 'Bones and All' is a complicated experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Bones and All. Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. Genre: Thriller, Romance. Rated: R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content...
