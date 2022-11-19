ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day.

Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border.

“The word spread quickly like quick fire so people are aware of what is going on in the united states, but the message I want to make clear is crossing now likely puts you at risk of likely explosion back to Mexico or your country of origin,” said Palazzo.

A migrant on the Mexican side of the border says they have been hearing from others who have crossed that they will get sent back.

“We have a lot of doubt about turning ourselves in because our partners that turned themselves in, there’s a lot of them that tell us not to turn ourselves in because they’re going to send all of us back,” said the man standing by the tent city that was being cleaned up by Mexican officials as it had been partially abandoned.

The man is concerned if he crosses now officials will pick up his tent and if expelled, he will have nowhere to stay in Mexico.

“Practically here they just took down the tents our living spaces that’s a fear we have that if they send us back were not going to have the tents or blankets that they gave us,” he said.

However, the cold is a driving factor.

“It’s been a lot dealing with the cold and there’s a lot of anguish,” said the man who stood in front of a Venezuelan flag.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that on Nov. 16, border patrol experienced an elevated steady flow of migrants crossing the border. As we reported on Nov. 16, El Paso saw freezing temperatures overnight.

“The continuous flow began in the late afternoon and by 6:30pm, El Paso Sector agents had approximately 900 migrants in-custody primarily from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Cuba.  In the last several days, the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center has averaged 2,400 migrants in holding, this includes the overflow area.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP added that the El Paso sector is still expelling migrants under Title 42.

Back on Oct. 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would also expel migrants from Venezuela, a country that had previously not been subject to Title 42 expulsion.

The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement after the announcement regarding what would happen to those who crossed illegally.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future.”

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Immigration Attorney Palazzo’s calling the comment a scare tactic.

“I think it’s likely a scare tactic to desensitize people from crossing but in terms of the actual legal ramifications if you are expelled under Title 42 you have the right in the future to seek asylum in the united states,” said Palazzo.

Millions of people have been expelled under Title 42, and Palazzo calling on policy makers to make changes to the immigration system.

“They’ve used the corona virus and public health as a pretext to implement this policy as a way to essentially build a metaphorical wall cause that’s what Title 42 is, it’s more effective to create a policy of mass expulsion then to actually put concrete slabs in the ground,” said Palazzo.

After the stay order was granted by the court, the end date for Title 42 is midnight on December 21.

Comments / 3

Abt Mark
3d ago

"Puts you at risk of likely explosion back to Mexico," it says. Um, I think you mean expulsion. And "quick fire?" You mean wildfire. This piece must have been proofread by a toddler.

Reply
3
Mary Keenan
10h ago

o. No stay HOM. or do it LEGALLY. LIKE MANY OF TOUR PEOPLE AND US DID.W3 THE PEOPLE TAXPAYERS DID ÑOT INVITE YOU ThO COME ILLEGALLY HERE. We çant afford to PAY FOR ALL OFYOU. We are having more Financial

Reply
2
Mary Keenan
10h ago

,That was Biden and Harris Fact Checking and FETTERMAN OKAYING IT ALL. NOW WE KNOW BIRDS OF A FEATHER STICK TOGETHER. Let them Stay Home except for people who are at War. Let them come Legally and get a job Not make Taxpayers pay for them to LOVE FREE, WHILE WE SUFFER. NO WAY. MARY

Reply
2
 

KTSM

Juarez Police: Young woman found deceased, tied up in sewer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to Juarez poilce, two women were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to police, a youing woman was found tied up and wrapped in a blanket within a sewer. Another woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located in South Juarez. The identity of the vicitms are unknown. […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

