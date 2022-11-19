Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with some upper-level clouds moving through. We’ll have a less then 10% chance a stray spritz or sprinkle falls out of the sky today. But clouds will be on the increase throughout the day.
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some upper-level clouds passing through. Most of them are thin enough to allow for a mix of sun and clouds today. Otherwise, it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures...
WJHG-TV
Shop till you drop at the PCBSC Winter Craft Fair
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get a head start on holiday shopping and visit the upcoming Panama City Beach Senior Center Winter Craft Fair. The craft fair is on Saturday, December 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lyndell Conference Center. There will be more than 45...
WJHG-TV
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the task of frying the perfect bird is enticing, the real challenge is to do it safely. Bay County Fire Services stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show viewers exactly what happens if executed the wrong the way. Captain Gabe Moschella explained that they...
WJHG-TV
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the old Hombre Golf Clubhouse in Panama City Beach, you’ve seen a huge change. That’s because Duplin Winery is being built on the property, but it’s taking longer than expected. Panama City Beach will soon be...
WJHG-TV
Giving the gift of local
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday for the Panama City Farmer’s Market. The focus is on supporting local businesses and giving the gift of local. The market is located at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City. Visitors can stop by starting at 8:00 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Race day is on at Rosemary Beach
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Annual 30A 10K Thanksgiving Race is back for its 11th year. “Oh we’re so excited,” Karen Meadows, Race Director, said. “The race takes place in Rosemary Beach and it starts at 7:30 a.m. with our 10K.”. The race is almost full, but...
WJHG-TV
Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”
Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services begins the winter drawdown of the Deer Point Reservoir
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who live around Deer Point Lake may have noticed a slight change in water levels. That’s the sound of the annual draw down. “It just makes the lake more accessible during summer months,” Sean Lathrop, Utility Water Services Superintendent, said. “We’re trying to help control the vegetation.”
WJHG-TV
Coffee Chat on Holiday Home Decor
Coffee Chat on Holiday Home Decor
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
WJHG-TV
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend
WJHG-TV
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services
WJHG-TV
Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year. With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second family in Bay County lost their home to a fire in less than a week. “It’s still hard,” said Sarah Jarzynka, a Panama City resident who lost her home. “The day is going to replay for Chuck and me for a while.”
WJHG-TV
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
WJHG-TV
Local LBGTQ+ community stands in solidarity after Colorado Springs shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is still grappling with the recent shooting in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least nineteen injured. However, they are also using that incident to support one another. The local LGBTQ center in Panama City held a press conference Tuesday...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
WJHG-TV
Giving back to local charities on Thanksgiving
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running for a cause is what the 30-A 10-K is all about. “This year the charities that were selected are Guardian ad Litem, Caring and Sharing, the Walton Education Foundation, and the Seaside School Foundation,” Karen Meadows, Race Director, said. “So we’re really excited to have them as charity partners.”
