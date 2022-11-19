Read full article on original website
gilbert garcia
4d ago
Come on people that’s just graffiti how do you call it a HATE crime, you people are just afraid of B L M, so they go around smashing and grabbing, politicians with No backbone
Reply
5
rich
4d ago
so a group of people put graffiti on the pavement and and group put their own graffiti over it and somehow that is a crime? wtf is wrong with santa Cruz?
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case
After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
KTVU FOX 2
Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Transient killed in Santa Cruz, police investigating
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A man was killed in Santa Cruz early Monday morning and police are now looking for the culprit. According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cedar and Church St. around 5:10 a.m. for reports of a fight. Police arrived and found...
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
SFGate
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
KSBW.com
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson concedes in close Santa Cruz County supervisors race
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson has conceded the Santa Cruz County District 3 Supervisor election after a close race against Justin Cummings. With nearly every vote counted, Kalantari-Johnson trailed Cummings by just 543 votes — meaning it was one of the closest elections on the Central Coast.
Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Police shared with KION that one man is dead after a stabbing took place on Cedar and Church Streets early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers located the male victim on the ground and determined he sustained at The post Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead appeared first on KION546.
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
KSBW.com
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda Co. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling BBQ truck
LIVERMORE, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
wvih.com
Woman Could Face Over 100 Years In Prison
A woman, who is charged in connection with the death of the five-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Indiana this spring, is facing more than 100 years in prison. Dawn Coleman, who was arrested in October in San Francisco, appeared in court for the first time following police identifying Cairo Jordan as the five-year-old in the suitcase, and Coleman and Cairo’s mother as wanted for his death.
Bullet fired into restaurant at shopping center in Palo Alto; police search for suspect
Despite accounts that spread quickly among shoppers, Palo Alto police confirmed that there wasn't a shooter who ran through the mall, but believe there was one who fired two shots towards Fleming's Prime Steakhouse restaurant.
sanjoseinside.com
Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose
Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
KSBW.com
Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
Comments / 3