A woman, who is charged in connection with the death of the five-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Indiana this spring, is facing more than 100 years in prison. Dawn Coleman, who was arrested in October in San Francisco, appeared in court for the first time following police identifying Cairo Jordan as the five-year-old in the suitcase, and Coleman and Cairo’s mother as wanted for his death.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO