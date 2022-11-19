Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury
The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
Buccaneers still need expensive free agent to step up
Getting Russell Gage was one of the highlights of the offseason for the Buccaneers. It would be nice if that signing started to pan out. After the hype that was created during the offseason about the signing, it is rather surprising that Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is off to the worst start of his young career. Injuries and a very deep depth role have hurt his prospects some, but even those excuses don’t make up for what we have seen.
Peyton Manning hits home run on episode of ‘Peyton’s Places’
Retirement has been good for Peyton Manning. Since his curtain call in February of 2016 following his second Super Bowl win, Manning has become a media powerhouse, appearing in commercials and becoming an accomplished businessman. Manning has made the most significant mark on ESPN, where Peyton and his brother, Eli,...
