‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury

The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
Buccaneers still need expensive free agent to step up

Getting Russell Gage was one of the highlights of the offseason for the Buccaneers. It would be nice if that signing started to pan out. After the hype that was created during the offseason about the signing, it is rather surprising that Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is off to the worst start of his young career. Injuries and a very deep depth role have hurt his prospects some, but even those excuses don’t make up for what we have seen.
