UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is out of his matchup with Jack Hermansson, but the promotion has quickly found a replacement. Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) was set to meet Hermansson (23-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42 on Dec. 3, but is unable to compete due to an undisclosed injury. According to an ESPN report, all is not lost for Hermansson, who will now face Roman Dolidze instead.
Tuesday, Brandon Royval (14-6 MMA, 6-2 UFC) announced he’s out of UFC Fight Night 216 and his scheduled bout vs. Amir Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), previously expected to take place Dec. 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Royval, 30, revealed he recently broke his wrist during...
Paulo Costa says his fight with Robert Whittaker is not official for UFC 284. The promotion announced Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) will be facing Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia, but the Brazilian says he’s yet to receive or sign a contract for the fight.
