REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
Centre Daily
Former Seahawks RB Ricky Watters Named 2023 Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist
Among 28 semi-finalists announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, former Seahawks running back Ricky Watters remains in consideration for induction in the modern era Class of 2023 next year. As for other prominent former Seahawks on the ballot, 2005 MVP Shaun Alexander and quarterback Dave Krieg...
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
The Extra Point: Jameson Williams’ Potential on the Lions Offense
Detroit Lions wide reciever Jameson Williams returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL against Georgia in the CFP National Championship. Even with the long-term injury, Detroit drafted Williams 12th overall, knowing that he'd be worth it in the long run. Now that he is starting to get reps again, the NFL community will get to see why the Lions gambled on him.
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Jaguars’ Legend Fred Taylor Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class
Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor is getting another chance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A semifinalist for the last three years, Taylor was announced as a fourth-time finalist on Tuesday. The Jaguars selected with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
NFL Draft Profile: K’Andre Miller, Running Back, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Week Twelve: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense. By Jairo Alvarado Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Did Jets Make Mistake Drafting Zach Wilson Instead of Bears’ Justin Fields?
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are both in their second seasons. Both quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson, out of BYU, was taken first (No.2 overall by the Jets) and Fields, out of Ohio State, went No. 11 (Bears). As a former Pro...
SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13
No Mississippi State players were listed when the Southeastern Conference announced its players of the week following Week 12 action, despite several solid individual Bulldog performance in the 56-7 win over ETSU. But there were plenty of players across the conference who caught attention in Saturday filled with close calls...
Rookie Kicker Finally Healthy
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak, the rookie kicker who has been sidelined by injury since June, is getting back to work. The Tennessee Titans designated Shudak for return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday .That means franchise officials now have three weeks to evaluate him on the field while he does not count against the 53-man roster.
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Ravens Week 12 Power Rankings
BALTIMORE — The Ravens dropped a spot in the various Week 12 Power Rankings after a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Analysis: "This feels like the right location for an upper-middle-tier team in the AFC that is likely right below that first group of teams. They are a step below the Titans at the moment, given that both defenses are playing well but one offense seems to have more options."
Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns
The Browns decision to move 2021 first round pick Greg Newsome II into the slot after having such a promising rookie season opposite Denzel Ward has proven to be a wise one. Even though the transition for Newsome has been a bumpy one for Newsome, which shouldn't be surprising considering his lack of experience in the role, but the longer term vision for the corner position is encouraging..
RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
Colts to Don Special Uniforms vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts will have a slightly different look when they hit the field this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The team announced on Tuesday that they will sport their 1950s home throwback threads. "The Colts will celebrate the team’s rich NFL history by wearing replica...
Rams-Chiefs Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
This season’s top super bowl contender takes on last year’s super bowl winner when the Rams travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 12. These two teams are on opposite trajectories as the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak and the Rams are on a four-game losing skid. Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points, making them the biggest favorites in Week 12.
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
