The Worthington Trojans girls hockey team slipped to 1-1 on the season with a 5-1 loss to Waseca Saturday afternoon at the Worthington Ice Arena. Waseca started strongly against the Trojans and grabbed a 4-0 lead through the first period. Madalyn Benson had two of the four goals for the guests, who built the big early advantage despite getting outshot 10-9 in the first 18 minutes.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO