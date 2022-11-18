Read full article on original website
South Central District Football Awards announced
Four Worthington Trojans football players have been named to the 2022 South Central District All-District Football Team. Worthington athletes included on the squad are cornerback/quarterback Abagotte Opiew, strong safety/wide receiver Marenono Opiew, linebacker/fullback Nasim Zeidi; and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Kasey Gerhard. Multiple athletes from Marshall also made the team. They...
WHS girls icers drop to 1-1 with 5-1 loss
The Worthington Trojans girls hockey team slipped to 1-1 on the season with a 5-1 loss to Waseca Saturday afternoon at the Worthington Ice Arena. Waseca started strongly against the Trojans and grabbed a 4-0 lead through the first period. Madalyn Benson had two of the four goals for the guests, who built the big early advantage despite getting outshot 10-9 in the first 18 minutes.
