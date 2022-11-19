ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanagan, MO

Message from Bradley Skaggs Family; Tow truck driver died Tuesday

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p29rb_0jGP8iUA00

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of injuries in a tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin, Mo.

The EMS and Towing Community across the region habe been expressing heartfelt condolences. The family ask that as many can, come to services on Saturday morning.

Message from Bradley’s family:

First, and foremost we want to thank each, and everyone of you for your calls, texts, messages, thoughts, and prayers. It means the absolute world to us.

SERVICES FOR BRADLEY
• Visitation will be Friday 11/18/2022 from 5-8pm at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.
• Funeral will be Saturday 11/19/2022 at 10am at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson. Following will be a procession from Ozark Funeral Home to the Butler Creek Cemetery south of Noel ( click for directions ).

We would love to honor Bradley by having as many tow trucks, and emergency vehicles as possible.

Bradley ole son, we love you beyond words. We will do everything in our power to make you proud. We miss you more than ever right now. Our hearts mourn for you but, we know you’re in a better place, and will look over us from here on. We see you on the other side bubba. We’ll carry your chains from here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lK0pP_0jGP8iUA00

| RELATED >> Bradley Skaggs Obituary

| RELATED >> Tow truck driver dies in crash along I-44 at Joplin

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
WEIR, KS
Lawrence County Record

Alleged high-speed chase, drug possession leads to arrest Stafford already on probation outside of Lawrence County, Saragusa also facing Greene Co. charge

Two people from Springfield were arrested after allegedly leading officers from the Aurora-Marionville Police Department on a high-speed chase, after which drugs were reportedly found on their person. Jesse Stafford, 28, and Emmitt Saragusa, 19, were booked into the Lawrence County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the probable...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO
WIBW

Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
WEIR, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30.  Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
COMMERCE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County seeks the identification of an individual and owner of a pickup truck recently caught on camera. “Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Investigation Alert: Seeking identity of the person and owner of truck.” – CCSO If you have information you can send an anonymous text tip: TEXT ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777 followed by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries in a Stone County crash involving a cement truck. Deputies responded to the crash Friday morning on Joe Bald Road. The driver lost control of the truck. The crash involved only the truck. The overturned truck blocked the road. To...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy