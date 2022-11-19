Message from Bradley Skaggs Family; Tow truck driver died Tuesday

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Mo. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of injuries in a tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin, Mo.

The EMS and Towing Community across the region habe been expressing heartfelt condolences. The family ask that as many can, come to services on Saturday morning.

Message from Bradley’s family:

First, and foremost we want to thank each, and everyone of you for your calls, texts, messages, thoughts, and prayers. It means the absolute world to us.

SERVICES FOR BRADLEY

• Visitation will be Friday 11/18/2022 from 5-8pm at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

• Funeral will be Saturday 11/19/2022 at 10am at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson. Following will be a procession from Ozark Funeral Home to the Butler Creek Cemetery south of Noel ( click for directions ).

We would love to honor Bradley by having as many tow trucks, and emergency vehicles as possible. “ Bradley ole son, we love you beyond words. We will do everything in our power to make you proud. We miss you more than ever right now. Our hearts mourn for you but, we know you’re in a better place, and will look over us from here on. We see you on the other side bubba. We’ll carry your chains from here. ”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.